Bad Arse Golf Carts will Help You Overcompensate on the Golf Course

So, golf isn't manly enough for you? The stupid pants and old man gladhanding don't bring enough excitement to the table? Well, the Bad Arse Golf Cart aims to change that with a little help from some gigantic tires. There are a wide number of Bad Arse Golf Carts available, from the off-roading type to the luxurious. The above model is the 24hp Super Jumper, and it'll set you back a hefty US$12,800. Sure, you'll still be playing golf, but at least you'll feel a little bit cooler while you're doing it. Maybe. [Product Page via Gadget Lab]