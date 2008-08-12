A/V Receiver Tee Declares Your Back THX Certified, Ready to Blast

Aahhggg hooking up new A/V gear: the beautifully coloured plug porn, just ready to accept fresh, pure cable connections. So satisfying, so fulfilling. Now you can spread that love all around with this new tee from Threadless—"A/V" designed by fellow hookup enthusiast Olly Moss. Olly, I don't know you, but I think we would get along very, very well. My back has been needing a few additional HDMI outs, and now it has them. Thank you sir. Take a detailed look after the jump, and then order it: [Threadless - Thanks, Graham!]