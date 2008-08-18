Automated Japanese Mausoleum Delivers Loved Ones While You Wait

The aging Japanese population presents a troubling problem when it comes to burying loved ones. There's simply not enough room, and the room that is available costs about US$20,000, according to Trends in Japan. So leave it to the Japanese to figure out a way to address the problem with a technological twist. Like a data tape-retrieving robot, Nichiryoku's interactive family plot system retrieves cremated remains from an underground vault and displays them to you in a private prayer area, courtesy of an RFID key. And yes, there's a series of promotional videos, complete with voices beyond the grave. Only in Japan, but unsurprising given the fact that QR codes adorn traditional grave stones already.

