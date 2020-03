AT&T and HTC have finally pushed out the Windows Mobile 6.1 update, which according to Softpedia, brings threaded SMS, video share calling, MS Voice Command, Remote Desktop Monitor and managed programs. Everyone with a Tilt should download this ASAP and get the benefit that fewer bugs provides. Our tipster also tells us that WM6.1 will be available on stock phones within 7-10 days as well. Does it improve the video drivers any? [HTC - Thanks Ding!]