How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

AT&T HTC Touch Pro Leaked Out For US$900

A user on the XDA Dev forums got his hands on an AT&T-branded HTC Touch Pro for the relatively (for now) low price of US$900. Did someone at AT&T sneak one out and sell it on Craigslist? Who knows, but this one supposedly has AT&T branding on the home screen, plus is customised for US 3G—something the European version is not. The keyboard looks somewhat similar in colour scheme the to AT&T 8525, which makes it somewhat more likely that these pics are the real deal. Then again, some guy could have just gotten a Euro version and put a hacked ROM on there with the AT&T logo. [XDA Devs via WM Power User</</p>

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles