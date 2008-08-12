AT&T HTC Touch Pro Leaked Out For US$900

A user on the XDA Dev forums got his hands on an AT&T-branded HTC Touch Pro for the relatively (for now) low price of US$900. Did someone at AT&T sneak one out and sell it on Craigslist? Who knows, but this one supposedly has AT&T branding on the home screen, plus is customised for US 3G—something the European version is not. The keyboard looks somewhat similar in colour scheme the to AT&T 8525, which makes it somewhat more likely that these pics are the real deal. Then again, some guy could have just gotten a Euro version and put a hacked ROM on there with the AT&T logo. [XDA Devs via WM Power User</</p>