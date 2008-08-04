AT&T All But Confirms iPhone Exclusivity Extended Until 2010

In an overlooked USA Today article from Friday, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and "insider sources" quietly all but confirmed that the company has retained exclusive rights to the iPhone until 2010. The previous exclusivity agreement with Apple had AT&T retaining the rights until 2009. The article implies AT&T managed to negotiate the extension thanks in part to the subsidised US$200/US$300 iPhone 3G's it's eating by the hundreds of thousands right now. In the article, Stephenson declined to discuss the specifics of the new contract with Apple. He did admit that he is "very happy" with the new arrangement, however. This is bad news for you folks holding out for more iPhone carriers in the US market. Now you'll apparently have to wait a little longer. [USA Today]