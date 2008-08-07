Asus' Ultimate Eee PC S101 Will Have 64GB SSD, US$899 Price Tag

The shiny brown machine in the photo there is apparently the top-of-the-range Eee PC S101 that was shown in Asus' leaked presentation last month. It looks just a little bigger than the white 901 model next to it, and it will be about 2.2cm deep, have a 10.1-inch LED-lit LCD, and have an Intel Atom purring away inside. What makes it "ultimate" is presumably in part its SSD: it'll come with either a 32GB or 64GB solid-state drive, and that's why the two models will cost around US$699 and US$899 when available in October. And they may not carry the "Eee" label, or so the rumour goes. [PChome.tw]