Asus Eee Box Gets Unboxed Down Under

Start saving your gold coin change, because at $429 the Asus Eee Box is as cheap as desktops PCs are likely to come in Australia.

People looking for a powerhouse: look elsewhere - this is cheap and nasty, running Windows XP on a 1.6Ghz Atom processor, with 1GB of memory and an 80GB hard drive. It's got 802.11n built-in, along with 2 USB and a memory card reader (SD, SDHC, MMC, Memory Stick).

As you can see from the image above, it's available in a range of colours, although in Australia, we have the better option of only getting black units. Nobody likes individuality anyway.

It's not perfect, obviously - there's no optical drive - but if you have an old monitor lying around somewhere, you could use this as a backup PC for email or web browsing.

