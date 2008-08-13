Asetek Quickest With Cooling for ATI's Most Powerful Graphics Card 4870 X2

Just on Monday we were talking about ATI's monster new 4870 X2 graphics, perhaps the most powerful around, and already Asetek have come up with a liquid cooling system for it. The LCLC is designed to either let you run the card nearly silent (the heat exchanger fan on the cooler runs at just 30 dB(A), which is pretty quiet) or overclock the ATI board for even more extreme performance. Either way, it's capable of lowering the GPU temp by 28 degrees, and takes up only two more slots. Price and release date not available, but read on for the press release.

SAN JOSE, Calf. August 12, 2008 - Asetek's industry-leading, LCLC liquid cooling solution is now available for AMD's much anticipated multi-GPU cards, the ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 family of graphics cards (codenamed R700). The unique, liquid cooling approach is exactly what OEMs need to extract the highest performance from the graphics card and produce top-of-the-line gaming and entertainment products.

"We are Heat is an 'age-old' problem for computers. However, what once used to be a concern primarily for cutting-edge systems has now become an issue for everyone," says Gary Baum, Asetek's Senior VP of Marketing. "OEMs developing high-performance, low-noise systems require a safe thermal management solution that not only keeps their systems cool, but is easy to install, maintenance free, and most important, is virtually noise free,"

Baum continues: "The days of computers that sound like jet aircraft taking off are over. Our award-winning, LCLC provides worry-free, aggressive thermal management for advanced gaming and graphics-intensive applications—especially those using multiple GPUs like AMD's latest R700-based graphics cards."

When used as part of a Radeon HD 4870 X2 Crossfire configuration, the LCLC product consumes only two of the four slots normally used, freeing up two slots for other configuration upgrades. End users now have additional configuration flexibility.

Tests indicate that Asetek's highly integrated, liquid cooling solution lowers the GPU temperatures found on the 4870 X2 by as much as 28 degrees. This enables the cards to have optimum overclocking potential for the extreme applications, but to also run completely silent. Only the system heat exchanger fan that typically runs at a very quiet 30 dB(A)—equivalent to a loud whisper—can be heard.

Asetek is the only liquid cooling company whose rigorous shock, vibration, and thermal stress testing assures a 50,000-hour operational lifetime with absolutely no end-user maintenance required