Ruth Whiting is apparently an even bigger cable nerd than we are. But she's an artist, so paints them in surreal situations, like power plugs wrapped around a classical dude in a toga, grassy undergrowth made up of coax and USB cables (just like our desk), or VGA cables as flowers. Pretty much every kind of cable you could think of is rendered into something that's beautiful (or at least arty). It's like fine art for nerds. [WindFire Designs via Guanabee]