Archos Teases New Product (That We Hope is More than a Red Curtain)

Archos used to (and to some extent still does) represent the biggest, baddest personal media players on the block. I mean, they weren't just PMPs. They were DVRs, too, and featured massive screens. In a way, Archos never let us down. We just realised that if we were carrying around that much extra gear, it needed to do more than be another device to watch a movie on (even with add-ons like GPS). In any case, we're pretty intrigued over this new banner on Archos' site with the simple tease "Coming up soon..." If we're reading the hint correctly, we can expect a new product any day now. And we're looking forward to it. [archos via DAPreview]