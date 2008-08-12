How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

'Archbishop' Gothic PC Looks Straight Out of an Old Church

Datamancer, the steampunk virtuoso who's created such pieces as the steampunk keyboard, LCD monitor and laptop, has just unveiled his latest creation: The Archbishop. It's a full PC made with stained glass that's more gothic than steampunk.

This is a PC/LCD/Keyboard/"Mouse" combo built using some of the more attractive design elements of the Gothic school of architecture. The LCD lives inside a scratch-built Gothic arch with quatrefoil designs and stained-glass doors. The PC case features the same Morisco-patterned glass, brass embellishments, a hinged lid for access to the drives and hardware, and soft, ambient red lighting. The PC is quite fast and is actually built as a gaming computer.

If you want to own this one-of-a-kind item, it'll be for sale at the Steampunk art show at the Hamptons Antique Galleries in Bridgehampton, NY between August 16 and August 24 (the perfect place to meet your future husband, ladies!). If it doesn't sell there, it'll go on eBay in September. [Datamancer]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles