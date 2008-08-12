'Archbishop' Gothic PC Looks Straight Out of an Old Church

Datamancer, the steampunk virtuoso who's created such pieces as the steampunk keyboard, LCD monitor and laptop, has just unveiled his latest creation: The Archbishop. It's a full PC made with stained glass that's more gothic than steampunk.

This is a PC/LCD/Keyboard/"Mouse" combo built using some of the more attractive design elements of the Gothic school of architecture. The LCD lives inside a scratch-built Gothic arch with quatrefoil designs and stained-glass doors. The PC case features the same Morisco-patterned glass, brass embellishments, a hinged lid for access to the drives and hardware, and soft, ambient red lighting. The PC is quite fast and is actually built as a gaming computer.

If you want to own this one-of-a-kind item, it'll be for sale at the Steampunk art show at the Hamptons Antique Galleries in Bridgehampton, NY between August 16 and August 24 (the perfect place to meet your future husband, ladies!). If it doesn't sell there, it'll go on eBay in September. [Datamancer]