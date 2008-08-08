Apple just expanded the list of international iTunes stores on its website, adding countries such as Poland, Quatar and the Czech Republic. The problem? None of these countries can buy anything through the iTunes store. Rather, they're just setting up the infrastructure so the residents of those countries can have access to iPhone Apps. What a sad, lonely iTunes store that must be. No music, no videos, no podcasts. Just Super Monkeyball and a few hundred to-do list apps. [iFun.de]
Apple's Polish Joke: Polish iTunes Store Offers No Tunes
