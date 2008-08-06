Apple's MobileMe Failure: Management Changes Demystified

When we brought you news of Steve Jobs' displeasure at the stumbling launch of MobileMe, we wondered what was happening in the management structure of the service. The chaps at Valleywag have worked it out, and it's a classic. The guy now in charge of MobileMe, and all of Apple's online services—Eddy Cue—was actually originally in charge of the iTunes Store: the place where service outages really messed up the iPhone 3G's launch. Remember the iPocalypse? Hmmm. That now makes us wonder what happened to Cue's former boss Sina Tamaddon (on the right in the pic) and Rob Schoeben, who was in charge of MobileMe's launch. Did they too get punishment promotions? [Valleywag]