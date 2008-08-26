Apple's iPhone 3G Fix: Turn Aeroplane Mode On and Off

In case any of you missed Adam Frucci's brilliant piece on Apple ruining his entire life by releasing a moderately buggy iPhone 3G, you may have also missed a tip he got from Apple. If you've been having trouble finding reception after losing it (say you go into a building and lose reception, but when you come out still no dice) try turning Aeroplane Mode on and off. This admittedly sad fix may just find you reception in a bind. And as for Adam, now he can continue bitching to the world about his sorry lot in life. Everybody wins! [image]