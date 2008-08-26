Apple's iPhone 3G Fix: Turn Aeroplane Mode On and Off

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In case any of you missed Adam Frucci's brilliant piece on Apple ruining his entire life by releasing a moderately buggy iPhone 3G, you may have also missed a tip he got from Apple. If you've been having trouble finding reception after losing it (say you go into a building and lose reception, but when you come out still no dice) try turning Aeroplane Mode on and off. This admittedly sad fix may just find you reception in a bind. And as for Adam, now he can continue bitching to the world about his sorry lot in life. Everybody wins! [image]

