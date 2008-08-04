Apple's Chatswood Store To Open This Saturday

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple fans living on the North Shore of Sydney will be happy today - Apple has just sent me an invitation to the opening of their second Australian store in Chatswood.

The store will open to the public at 9am this Saturday the 9th of August.

The invite doesn't actually specify whether or not they'll have any iPhones in stock at the new store, or whether they expect the same sort of crowds they got from the Sydney Store (or whether they're giving away a free T-shirt this time either).

The media event is at 8am on Saturday morning. What do you guys think - should I go? 8am is an early start for a Saturday, especially since I live on the opposite side of Sydney. So I put it to you the reader: Should Giz AU attend the Chatswood Apple Store opening? Let me know and why in the comments section...

Grand Opening

The Apple Store Chatswood will open to the public on Saturday, 9 August, 2008 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The Apple Store Chatswood is the best place to learn about all the latest products from Apple including the new iPhone™ 3G which combines all the revolutionary features of iPhone plus 3G, built-in GPS for expanded location-based mobile services, and iPhone 2.0 software which includes support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync and runs hundreds of third party applications available through the new App Store. The hands-on Apple Retail Store experience gives customers a chance to test-drive Apple's entire product line including iPod® touch, the best Wi-Fi mobile device in the world, and the MacBook Air™, the world's thinnest notebook.

Every Apple Retail Store offers personal training through Apple's popular One to One program with in-depth sessions on a wide range of topics, from getting started with a Mac® or iPod to advancing your moviemaking or digital photography skills. Visitors to Apple Retail Stores can also take advantage of free services from the most knowledgeable people around, including face-to-face support and creative help at the Genius Bar, plus workshops and special programs for kids.

