Apple's Chatswood Store To Open This Saturday

Apple fans living on the North Shore of Sydney will be happy today - Apple has just sent me an invitation to the opening of their second Australian store in Chatswood.

The store will open to the public at 9am this Saturday the 9th of August.

The invite doesn't actually specify whether or not they'll have any iPhones in stock at the new store, or whether they expect the same sort of crowds they got from the Sydney Store (or whether they're giving away a free T-shirt this time either).

The media event is at 8am on Saturday morning. What do you guys think - should I go? 8am is an early start for a Saturday, especially since I live on the opposite side of Sydney. So I put it to you the reader: Should Giz AU attend the Chatswood Apple Store opening? Let me know and why in the comments section...