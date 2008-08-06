Apple Recieves Six New Patents: New MacBook, Dock Designs Coming?

Apple today received not one but six patents for a variety of items, including an iPhone/iPod Touch stand, an amplification system, a form of speech synthesis, and something it calls a "computing device" that looks a lot like a MacBook to us. Also, a new earbud/lanyard design, and a new backlighting scheme. Keep in mind, some of these patents might be for things Apple already sells, it's a common practice and is responsible for the "patent pending" phrase on some products. Others, though, like the stand, haven't been seen by eyes outside Apple, and it makes us curious if we ever will. [MacNN]