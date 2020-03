Apple's tacking on an addition 60 days to the 30 days it already doled out to MobileMe subscribers, which means you've got an entire three months extra to wait out the issues you've been having. Apple sent out these emails today to MobileMe subscribers, but if you're one of the ones with MobileMe mail snags, you might not have gotten it. Well you've seen it now! Apple has some more clarifications in case you're not sure if you qualify. [Apple]