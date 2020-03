Macrumors is reporting that new Cinema Displays are coming from Apple that will bring LED backlights to the whole line, which is in sync with the company's plan to ditch fluorescent backlights entirely. The tipster is seeing Macworld in January as a likely time for them to pop up. They haven't been updated in any large fashion since 2004, so this doesn't seem that out of the question. HDMI please? [Mac Rumors]