Apple Can Remotely Disable Apps Installed on Your iPhone

By now, we're well aware that Apple can make apps vanish without a trace (or explanation) from the App Store. But Jonathan Zdziarsi, the author of iPhone Forensics, says that Apple can actually remotely disable apps installed on your iPhone. Apparently, there's a blacklist URL in the iPhone's OS that he says "suggests that the iPhone calls home once in a while to find out what applications it should turn off."

He says he found the URL (https://iphone-services.apple.com/clbl/unauthorizedApps) "tucked away in a configuration file deep inside CoreLocation" while doing a forensic examination of the iPhone 3G. It appears to be reserved for disabling actually malicious apps, not ones that Apple just doesn't like and might've yanked from the store. After all, no apps have shown up the list yet, and NetShare, the tethering app that is currently pulled from the store remains operational on all the phones we have it installed on, even after a sync.

But effectively invading one's phone is different then removing something from their virtual store shelves. If they ever use this exceptional—maybe egregious—power, Apple would have to explain why. The standard silence simply wouldn't cut it. [iPhone Atlas via MacRumors]

