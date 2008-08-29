Apple Acknowledges Huge iPhone Security Flaw, Calls It 'Minor', Announces Fix



Apple has acknowledged the huge iPhone security flaw we tested and reported on two days ago, promising an update for September that will fix the hole that can expose all your private emails, text messages, and contacts. But instead of calling a spade a spade and acting as soon as possible, they have decided to minimise the problem:

The minor iPhone security issue, which surfaced this week, is fixed in a software update which will be released in September.

That jewel comes from Apple spokeswoman Jennifer Bowcock, deciding to ignore what ourselves, Wired or the San Francisco Chronicle have classified as massive security problem. Ms. Bowcock, could you please send us your me.com and apple.com passwords so we can demonstrate how easily accessing your mail by clicking a button is not, and will never be, a "minor security issue"?

In the meantime, Jennifer points out to the user-driven fix, as if that would help the millions who have iPhones and don't read Gizmodo, Wired, SFC, Reuters, or any of the outlets around the Web that echoed the news. Not good enough, I'm afraid. [Reuters]