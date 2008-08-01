AOKI Deoderising Suits Keep Sweaty Types Tolerable At The Office

You know that sweaty guy who always comes into work smelling like an armpit? Yeah, you know who I'm talking about—and if you don't, "that guy" is probably you. Thanks to AOKI, you won't have to tolerate the funny looks, wrinkled noses and giggle-laden whispers of your co-workers any longer. The translation is shaky, but their new line of deodorising suits claim to absorb sweat, suck out odour and provide antibacterial protection using the power of silver ions. They also run about US$370 on sale. Unfortunately, if you don't live in Japan you will just have to continue being the smelly office outcast. [Rakuten via Crunchgear]