AOKI Deoderising Suits Keep Sweaty Types Tolerable At The Office

You know that sweaty guy who always comes into work smelling like an armpit? Yeah, you know who I'm talking about—and if you don't, "that guy" is probably you. Thanks to AOKI, you won't have to tolerate the funny looks, wrinkled noses and giggle-laden whispers of your co-workers any longer. The translation is shaky, but their new line of deodorising suits claim to absorb sweat, suck out odour and provide antibacterial protection using the power of silver ions. They also run about US$370 on sale. Unfortunately, if you don't live in Japan you will just have to continue being the smelly office outcast. [Rakuten via Crunchgear]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

