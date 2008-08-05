How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Another USB Cooking Video Stirs Up The 'Can USB Do That?' Debate

So, we had the allegedly-USB-powered popcorn maker... and now we have an Instructable for a USB frying pan: good enough to cook an omelette in around seven minutes. This device is a lot more basic, apparently requiring nothing more sophisticated than two aluminium pans, some broken ceramic as insulation and a tungsten coiled filament with some basic wiring. This time, the cooker draws power from two USB sockets... does that make it any more believable? I'm no electronics expert: so I'll leave that up to you lot to sort out in the comments. Suffice it to say I'm not sure I'd be attempting to eat eggs cooked via my computer's USB output power. [Instructables—Thanks, Dave!]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles