Barack Obama is set to notify his subscribed fans supporters via text message when he selects a vice-presidential candidate. Verizon's website lets you send a free text message to anyone on their network, so use Obama's short code (62262) and announce the running mate of your choice. The picture above, unfortunately for followers of His Steveness, is only real in our hearts. McCain, of course, is set to notify Republicans via carrier pigeon. [Wonkette]