How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Android Developers Challenge Ends: Winners Love Location-Based Services

Back in May we brought you news of the round 1 winners of the Android Developer Challenge, and now the coding-fest has come to an end, and the winners have been announced. Of our five favourites from round 1, none made it to the 10 top finalists (each earning US$275,000 for the developing team) but there's nevertheless a common theme in these 10: location-based services. Four of the ten make some use of your location, for shopping or other reasons and several of the second-place US$100,000 reward winners do too. Check out the Developers blog link for the full list—it makes for interesting reading. I bet you find yourself comparing the list to Apple's App Store offerings. [Developers.blogspot]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles