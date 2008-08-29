Android Developers Challenge Ends: Winners Love Location-Based Services

Back in May we brought you news of the round 1 winners of the Android Developer Challenge, and now the coding-fest has come to an end, and the winners have been announced. Of our five favourites from round 1, none made it to the 10 top finalists (each earning US$275,000 for the developing team) but there's nevertheless a common theme in these 10: location-based services. Four of the ten make some use of your location, for shopping or other reasons and several of the second-place US$100,000 reward winners do too. Check out the Developers blog link for the full list—it makes for interesting reading. I bet you find yourself comparing the list to Apple's App Store offerings. [Developers.blogspot]