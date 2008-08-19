How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Android 0.9 SDK Beta Now Available: Includes Major UI Update

The Android 0.9 SDK r1 Beta represents the first formal release on the path to Android 1.0 and it is available now for download. Outside of the normal bug fixes, users will notice some major UI updates—including a new widget-enhanced home screen, a tab to pull up apps, a camera and a media player. There are also a whole slew of API upgrades that should significantly enhance usability. Any further changes between this version and the final release version are expected to be small, but keep in mind that apps created with this version may not be compatible with 1.0. UPDATE: Screenshots of the new UI added.

androidPicture 10Picture 12Picture 13Picture 14Picture 17emulatorScreenSnapz003emulatorScreenSnapz002emulatorScreenSnapz004Picture 11Picture 9

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles