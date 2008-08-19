The Android 0.9 SDK r1 Beta represents the first formal release on the path to Android 1.0 and it is available now for download. Outside of the normal bug fixes, users will notice some major UI updates—including a new widget-enhanced home screen, a tab to pull up apps, a camera and a media player. There are also a whole slew of API upgrades that should significantly enhance usability. Any further changes between this version and the final release version are expected to be small, but keep in mind that apps created with this version may not be compatible with 1.0. UPDATE: Screenshots of the new UI added.
Android 0.9 SDK Beta Now Available: Includes Major UI Update
