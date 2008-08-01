And The Winner Of the iWorld Australia/Giz AU Win An iPhone Competition Is...

Wow, it's been a bit of an iPhone-filled morning so far today, what with Virgin and Three unleashing iPhone plans and Telstra upgrading their own data packs. The end result though is that there are now a heap of options for the winner of our iPhone competition, which was run in conjunction with iWorld Australia.

The winner will be receiving his very own unlocked 16GB black iPhone 3G, plus a DLO Powerpack - the accessory he chose on the way to winning. And now, without any more procrastination, the winner is...

Daniel London of NSW!

Congrats Daniel. The guys from iWorld will be (have been?) in touch to sort out delivery.

For everybody else: Better luck next time!