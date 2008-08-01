How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

And The Winner Of the iWorld Australia/Giz AU Win An iPhone Competition Is...

Wow, it's been a bit of an iPhone-filled morning so far today, what with Virgin and Three unleashing iPhone plans and Telstra upgrading their own data packs. The end result though is that there are now a heap of options for the winner of our iPhone competition, which was run in conjunction with iWorld Australia.

The winner will be receiving his very own unlocked 16GB black iPhone 3G, plus a DLO Powerpack - the accessory he chose on the way to winning. And now, without any more procrastination, the winner is...

Daniel London of NSW!

Congrats Daniel. The guys from iWorld will be (have been?) in touch to sort out delivery.

For everybody else: Better luck next time!

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles