A clever modder on the Ben Heck forums managed to cram an Xbox 360 controller into the shell of a PS3 Dual Shock controller. What resulted is an unholy union of the two consoles, bringing a controller for people with smaller hands to Microsoft's great grey beast. There's no headphone jack, although it may be added in the next go-around, but it looks pretty awesome to me. [Ben Heck Forums]
An Xbox 360 Controller Crammed into a PS3 Dual Shock Controller's Body
