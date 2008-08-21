American Airlines In-Flight Wi-Fi Launches Today on Three Routes

If you're flying on an AA 767-200 from NYC to San Francisco, Miami or Los Angeles, you can kick the tires of American's new Gogo/Aircell in-flight wi-fi service for US$12.95 (the rate for flights over 3 hours). It's the same provider Delta will be using as they roll out the service fleetwide starting soon. Let us know how it is from the air, Giz jet-setters.

FORT WORTH, Texas and ITASCA, Ill. - Marking the beginning of the next wireless revolution, American Airlines made history today with the launch of the mobile broadband service, Gogo(tm) provided by Aircell®.

Effective today, customers travelling on American's Boeing 767-200 aircraft can access complete coast-to-coast coverage on nonstop flights between New York and San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, and New York and Miami. American, the world's largest airline and founding member of the oneworld® Alliance, and Aircell, the world's leading provider of airborne communications, have joined together to bring the first full inflight broadband service to the U.S. market.

"We are pleased to provide our customers with the unprecedented ability to stay connected to their family, friends and business associates on the ground via the Internet while travelling at 30,000 feet above the United States," said Dan Garton, American's Executive Vice President - Marketing. "With today's launch, American Airlines makes history as the first and only U.S. airline to offer customers full inflight Internet connectivity, demonstrating once again our industry leadership and focus on our customers."

Aircell's Gogo will be available to customers as a fee-based service in all cabins. Aircell will charge $12.95 on flights more than three hours, which include American's Boeing 767-200 flights. Each paid Gogo session includes full Internet access. Cell phone and Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) services are not available.

Gogo turns an American Airlines flight into a Wi-Fi hotspot, enabling passengers to surf the Web, check any email, Instant Message, access a corporate VPN, and more. Once the aircraft has reached 10,000 feet, users can simply turn on their Wi-Fi enabled devices such as laptops, smartphones and PDAs, open their browsers and be directed to the Gogo portal page where they sign up and begin surfing. Gogo is powered by the Aircell air-to-ground (ATG) Broadband System, which runs over Aircell's exclusive nationwide network.

"Today, U.S. air travel changes forever. With Aircell's unique ATG inflight Internet service, airlines finally have an economically viable option for providing the broadband connectivity passengers are demanding," said Jack Blumenstein, President and CEO, Aircell. "American Airlines is the first to bring inflight Internet to market, and today the days of being cut off from the rest of the world while in the air become history."