Pendulum Studios, the guys who brought you the in-game movies in Stuntman 2 and are working on the forthcoming Silent Hill 5, have released a couple videos showing off their AlterEgo team's proprietary facial performance software. The program brings out some of the most realistic and precise 3D animated expressions available to the market today. When you've finished watching the (kind of hilarious) video above, check out the company's hi-res demo videos as well. [Technabob]