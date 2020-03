First an alien mothership stranded in the desert, and now a whole extraterrestrial homebase right in the heart of the Alps, where people love to have jacuzzi orgies at 15,000 feet and fly on jet wings. Fortunately for earthlings, it's just a concept for a medical centre for rehabilitation of trauma surgery patients designed by Sarah Schneider. Seeing how outwordly it looks inside, I wish it was just apartments.











Absolutely beautiful. [Dezeen]