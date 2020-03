Albatron has launched a new UMPC-like devices called the Tee PC that could be an interesting media tablet. It has a touchscreen and stylus for input, runs Windows CE 6, and comes with all kinds of connectivity including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and has a built-in swiveling webcam for on-the-go conferencing. It's not beefy specs-wise, running on a 400MHz ARM processor, but it should handle most Internet tasks just fine. [Hot Hardware]