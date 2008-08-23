AirKick Human Catapult Sends Your Flailing Body 8 Metres Into the Air

We've seen before how fun getting launched in the air over a body of water can be. Now we have another way to do it: the AirKick Human Water Catapult.

Powered by air and water, the AirKick launches people about 8 metres in the air and into either a pool or a foam pit. Creator Jochen Schweizer explains it thusly:

It propels participants through the air in a pre-calculated parabolic trajectory using a special combination of air pressure and water recoil technology. Approximately 60 Litres of water are then forced through a rocket nozzle under the seat. This pressurised water (8 to 10 bar of air pressure) propels the participant 8 metres though the air for a cool and refreshing splash down in a swimming pool.

It's available to rent in Germany. There are no words to describe how badly I want to use this thing. Sigh. [AirKick via Baller House]