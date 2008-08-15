Air Force Cyber Command to Be Rebooted

The Air Force Cyber Command, those guys who want to pwn cyberspace with their fancy PlayStation 3 farms and kinetic-denial-of-service Mk84 bombs, has been put on hold by the new USAF head honcho, General Norton A. Schwartz.

Apparently, there are some conflicts in the Pentagon about who has the control over cyberspace. According to an Air Force source, Admiral Mike Mullen—chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff—wants the Navy to be involved. And while the kids fight for their shiny toys, the Russians hackers are now fighting on the internet for real. Great. Thank God that we have the CIA and the NSA looking out for the well-being of the Free World. [NextGov via Ars Technica]