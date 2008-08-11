Aiptek's AHD 300 Camcorder Does Full 1080p HD, Costs US$250

Aiptek's last HD camcorder we showed you did 720p recording for a budget US$170. But time and technology waits for no man, so Aiptek's newest cam now records at 1080p. The AHD 300 actually manages 30 frames per second at this resolution, but if you're into slightly high-speed filming, it can even stretch to 60 fps if you drop the resolution to 720p. It can squeeze an hour of 1080p footage onto a 4GB SD card, accepts SDHC, shoots 8-megapixel stills and has 4x digital zoom and media player functions too. Not bad for just US$250. [TFTS]