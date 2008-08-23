AIM Finally Released for Windows Mobile

It's been in beta for the last few months, but for Windows Mobile users who'd rather not risk their phone to be a lab rat in a suit, AIM for Windows Mobile is now in final release form. If you are on your mobile now, just go to this link and hit "products" to make the download. If you are on a Windows Mobile device and you don't want AIM, then we are truly, truly sorry for wasting your time. Feel free to drop by Brian Lam's place for a personal apology via back rub any time. No, it won't be strange at all. [AOL via MobileBurn]