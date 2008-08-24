Aiaiai Swirl Earbuds Are The Anti-iPod Headphones

Multiple colours? Check. Good sound quality? Supposedly. These Aiaiai Swirl headphones aren't the ubiquitous iPod earbuds worn by every other person on earth (myself included). Aiaiai, the 200-member collective from Copenhagen, designed these in conjunction with Kilo design, offering straightforward headphones, as well as a headset for mobiles.

Aiaiai wanted to focus on sound quality as much as design, offering a sound isolation and full spectrum sound engineered by C4 Studios. Topped off with multiple colourways and slick packaging, the Swirl earbuds look like winners. The headphones are available for US$65 at Digitalflix and the headset cost US$81 at Aiaiai. [Aiaiai via CoolHunter]