Adaptor Uses Six SDHC Cards For Voltron-Like DIY SSD Drive

We've seen them for CF cards—now, there's an SSD enclosure that will take up to six of the SDHC cards you have lying around and tie them into a single 2.5-inch SATA SSD. While it won't match speeds of dedicated SSDs (especially if the cards you're using aren't near the high end), the boys at Impress managed 111.4 MB/s read and 55.2 MB/s write times using six 8GB cards—not too shabby for a DIY solution that will save you some money (the adaptor is US$90 in Japan), especially if you're already swimming in big SDHC cards. [Impress]