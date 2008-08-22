A spokesman for Orange in Poland unabashedly proclaimed that they "have these fake queues at front of 20 stores around the country to drum up interest in the iPhone." An interesting technique to be sure, we're just wondering if these actors will give up their places when it comes time to actually buy the phone, or if they're going to actually go through and get an iPhone (maybe give them out for free after?). It's not something we would have done, and it would have probably worked had the spokespeople not acknowledged it so openly. "Why yes, that is a sock in my pants. Why do you ask? "[Reuters]
Actors Paid To Stand in iPhone Line by Orange in Poland
