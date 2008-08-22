Acer Drops Price of Aspire One to Impulse Buy Territory

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Acer's Aspire One was already one of the most affordable 8.9" mini-notebooks on the market, but now they've gone and dropped the price further while adding a 6-cell battery version to the mix. The Windows XP version (120GB hard drive and 1GB RAM has been reduced US$50 from US$400 to US$350. Their Linux system (8GB SSD and 512MB RAM) dropped US$50 as well from US$380 to US$330. Oh, and those of you wanting the 6-cell system can pick it up for the old price of the 3-cell, US$400. So is Acer worried about the competition from a potentially US$300 Dell system? We don't know, but we sure do like seeing prices going down for once. And for the time being, the Aspire One is probably the best deal in the mini-notebook market. [Laptop]

