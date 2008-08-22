Acer Aspire Predator Gaming PC Will Take On Aliens For Control Of Earth

This is quite possibly one of the meanest looking computers you will ever lay your eyes on. The Aspire Predator from Acer is their top of the line gaming machine, meant to aid you in your quest to destroy anything and everything that stands in your way, from Alien hordes to Danny Glover.

The front panel mechanically rotates up to expose the glorious innards, from hot-swappable HDDs to USB ports. Behind the connections (in the belly of the beast, perhaps?) you're inundated with the highest possible tech available, from the 4TB of hard disk space to the 8GB of RAM. The entire thing is powered by an Intel Core2 Extreme quad-core processor with 1333MHz FSB, while a two-way enabled NVIDIA SLI takes care of the graphics.

There's also liquid cooling and dual Gigabit LAN technology to completely eradicate lag from your fragfests.

Needless to say, all this tech will cost a pretty penny, and that pretty panny adds up to be $4,500. But if you're serious about your PC gaming, how can you really afford to not own one of these machines?

