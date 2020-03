It seems like invisibility is on everybody's mind these days, what with the potential for it jump out of science fiction and into reality a few steps closer thanks to the hard work of a bunch of egghead scientists. But in the world created by this cool nes Peugeot ad, all cars are invisible. Well, all but the one they're selling, of course. I don't care about some mediocre French car, but the visuals in this ad are pretty top notch. Check it out. [Space Invaders via Notcot]