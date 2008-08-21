A Man-Sized Guitar Hero Portable

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

No offence to the Nintendo DS version of Guitar Hero, but when I'm pretending to be Mick Mars the last thing I need is to be fumbling around with some tiny gaming handheld. One modder has felt my pain and hacked a wireless PS2 guitar to integrate with Guitar Hero: On Tour and allow full-out faux instrumental jamming.

The PS2 guitar was gutted of its electronics and hot wired to the DS controller. Plus, an FM transmitter was added as well so the game's music could stream through a home stereo, not just the puny speakers packaged in the DS. And from the looks of this video, it actually works. [flickr via hackaday]

