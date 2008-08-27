A US$15,000 Gran Turismo Pod: Still Cheaper Than Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche

We're not sure where every dollar went in this US$15,000 Gran Turismo Prologue Pod, but we can appreciate the integrated PS3, 40" screen, surround sound, racing seat, Logitech G25 wheel (which includes those fancy pedals) and stylish Plexiglas window. It's just a shame that the full version of Gran Turismo 5 isn't actually out yet, making this ubercabinet the world's most advanced demo kiosk. Still, here's another shot from the tech-fantastical cockpit:

It's easy to forget that dudes who are into racing games are really into racing games. [GTPlanet via BornRich]