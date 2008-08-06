US$999.99 iPhone App 'I Am Rich' Probably Only Applies to Developer

You must've seen at least one book titled something like "This book will teach you how to earn US$1 million." Now, picture an iPhone application that has just two functions: a red jewel icon that "always reminds you (and others when you show it to them) that you were able to afford this," and, after pressing the "(i)", a secret mantra that "may help to you stay rich, healthy and successful." It costs US$999.99. See where I'm going with this? I've got a better mantra that'll help you stay rich and healthy (by avoiding accidental spending-induced heart-attacks.) "Make sure you keep iTunes asking for your permission to buy apps before purchasing, or clicking on this app link may make you very, very sad indeed." [Product page]