US$999.99 iPhone App 'I Am Rich' Probably Only Applies to Developer

You must've seen at least one book titled something like "This book will teach you how to earn US$1 million." Now, picture an iPhone application that has just two functions: a red jewel icon that "always reminds you (and others when you show it to them) that you were able to afford this," and, after pressing the "(i)", a secret mantra that "may help to you stay rich, healthy and successful." It costs US$999.99. See where I'm going with this? I've got a better mantra that'll help you stay rich and healthy (by avoiding accidental spending-induced heart-attacks.) "Make sure you keep iTunes asking for your permission to buy apps before purchasing, or clicking on this app link may make you very, very sad indeed." [Product page]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

