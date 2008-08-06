6-cell Acer Aspire One Battery Spotted, Priced

Last weekend we wrote about MSI's now available 6-cell battery laptop, the Wind, so it seems only fitting that one week later we bring news of Acer's new Aspire One battery (also 6-cell). The battery is not available just yet, but a forum member at Liliputing found a picture and a price: US$120. As Liliputing notes, that's almost 1/3 as much as the computer's US$380 price tag. Pretty steep for more battery life on a super cheap laptop, but we're with Lilliputing in hoping Acer offers a future version of the Aspire One that comes bundled with the 6-cell, for a more reasonable price. [Liliputing]