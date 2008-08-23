91cm Twitching Spider: Your Worst Nightmare in Lamp Form

I have yet to meet someone who is genuinely not creeped out by spiders, so I would imagine that you could get a lot of laughs out of a 91cm model that features four twitching legs illuminated by purple incandescent lights. It would be great as a Halloween decoration, or for placing next to your partner in bed. Nothing starts a morning right like watching a loved one pee their pants and let out and a shrill, girlish scream. Now, that's invigorating. Available for US$70. [Hammacher via Boing Boing Gadgets]