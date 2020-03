I'm not completely sure what's going on in this clip or where it's even from but it contains a) weird and crazy bicycles, b) jazzy music, and c) old timeyness—thus, it rules. I'm pretty sure the language is Czech, so if any of you know Czech, please tell me what they're saying! My favourite strange bikes: the really, really huge one at 3:15 and the sewing machine one at roughly 4:40. [MAKE]