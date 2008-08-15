A few months ago an LA real estate mogul revealed his plans to light up the LA skyline with giant animated bilboards. Love it or hate it, that was not the first time someone had the idea of creating building facades like those found in Blade Runner. OObect has put together a list of 15 of these architectural marvels—and the best part is that there are plenty of designs that are not all about advertising. [OObject]
15 Blade Runner Style Animated Buildings
