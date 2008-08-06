1500mAh Solar Powered Charging Case For the iPhone 3G

Yes, yes...we have heard plenty of complaints about iPhone 3G battery life, and there are already several solutions like battery packs and rechargeable hip holsters hitting the market. However, the new case from Mobile Fun has one advantage over all of these other devices—it can be charged by the sun.

The case itself features a sizable 1500mAh battery pack that they claim can be charged by the sun in as little as three hours. It also has a mini USB to USB cable that allows you to charge from your PC or hook up other gadgets for a quick shot of sweet solar juice. The case is slated for release in August in both black and white versions for around $54. [Mobile Fun via SolarFeeds via EcoGeek]